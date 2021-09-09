Kudumbavilakku, September 9, 2021, Written Update: Preetha creates a scene at her workplace

As the episode starts, Vedhika tells Sharanya that her husband has insulted her and she won’t stay any longer. As she is about to leave, Sreekumar stops her again and asks her what she was plotting against Sumithra. Vedhika and Sreekumar have their war of words and as she leaves, Sharanya tells her husband he shouldn’t have insulted her that way. Sreekumar makes it clear that he knows Vedhika was plotting something against Sumithra.

Preetha is all upset and she is confronted by her colleagues. As they tell her, there are rules in the company which she too will have to follow, she lashes out and tells her she knows how to work. Sumithra comes into the office to see her staff in an argument. She enquires about the issue and takes Preetha to her office to talk to her.

Preetha tells Sumithra that she is being harassed by her colleagues and she doesn’t wish to work here anymore. Sumithra tries to calm her down but she leaves her office.

Later, Sumithra learns from her staff that Preetha has left and she threatened everyone before leaving and spoke ill of Sumithra as well. Sumithra who knows the family issues of Preetha decides to go meet her at her home.

Preetha reaches her home and she is confronted by her step-mother on leaving the job. Preetha lashes out at her stepmother and tells her how she is being harassed at the job. Her mother is worried about the fact that they have no source of income now.

Vedhika calls Ramakrishnan and informs him she has gotten an opportunity to harm Sumithra, but he asks her to do it on her own and tells her he’s on his way to North India. As the episode ends, Vedhika is worried about Ramakrishnan’s refusal to help her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, September 8, 2021, Written Update: Vedhika visits Sharanya