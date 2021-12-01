Kumkum Bhagya, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Is Rhea destined to Marry Ranbir?

In today's episode, Ranbir is disturbed as he remembers his time with Prachi. In the flashback, Prachi’s look leaves Ranbir mesmerised. He proposes to her and expresses his desire to marry her once again. Prachi claims that they married under unusual circumstances, and that she was unable to dress nicely during their marriage. He advises remarrying with all the proper ceremonies. She agrees to organise the wedding functions and marry with the blessings of the elders.

Prachi calls Ranbir. Ranbir is shocked when he hears her voice. She requests that him not to marry Rhea. He says that he is unable to hear her voice. Her phone has gone off. He believes he is missing Prachi so much that he mistook the call as Prachi's.

Rhea wakes up Ranbir and asks him to get ready for their wedding. Prachi comes to Ranbir. Rhea asks Ranbir to not trust Prachi. Rhea is shocked when Prachi convinces Ranbir for a new start. Rhea runs to get Pallavi’s help. Ranbir and Prachi confess their love to each other. Rhea tells Pallavi that Prachi is back. Pallavi enters Ranbir's room, insults Prachi, and orders her to leave.

When Ranbir awakens, he realises it was all a dream. He sees his wedding sherwani and the message Rhea left and throws it away. Ranbir believes Pallavi informed Sid about the marriage; he would have undoubtedly told Prachi, but Prachi seemed to be unconcerned. He wonders if Prachi has truly moved on.

Sushma apologises to Pragya that she couldn’t stop Prachi. She gives Prachi’s pregnancy news to Pragya. She regrets having ended her relationship with Prachi.

Prachi struggles to find a cab. She wishes to inform Ranbir about her pregnancy. She is confident that he will call off the wedding.

Shaina says that she is very happy for Rhea. Rhea feels that she has changed her destiny by snatching Ranbir from Prachi.

