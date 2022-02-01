Kumkum Bhagya, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Prachi to visit the doctor due to uneasiness

In today's episode, Ranbir is sweet to Rhea and makes her happy. Pallavi apologises to the guests. Sahana asks Prachi why she got angry at Ranbir. Prachi walks into her room. Sahana goes behind her. Vikram goes to Dida and talks about Ranbir and Prachi's relationship. Dida believes Ranbir and Prachi will reconcile.

Rhea is overjoyed because Ranbir talked nicely with her. Alia asks Rhea why she is so cheerful. Rhea says Ranbir told Prachi that he loves his wife, Rhea. Alia expresses her joy for her. Rhea blushes as she recalls Ranbir's words.

Prachi recalls Ranbir's kind gesture and words. She believes she had voiced her wrath to him, yet she felt delighted and at ease as she witnessed his concern. She advises herself not to become too attached to Ranbir, or she may ruin herself in his love.

Ranbir thinks about Prachi, who is in discomfort and pain. A glass breaks from her hands. Prachi feels dizzy. Ranbir hears the sound. He wants to check on her but stops recalling her rude words. Prachi calls Dr. Madhu and tells about her stomach pain. Madhu asks her to come to the clinic for a check-up. Madhu calls Ranbir and tells him about Pallavi's medicines and asks him to pick them up the next morning.

Ranbir approaches Prachi and asks if she is fine. She claims to be okay. He points to the shattered glass and mocks her. She claims that people reveal their problems for help, but she doesn't want anyone's emotional or physical help or support. She slams the door on his face and cries.

Vikram searches for his spectacles. Prachi notices that he is disturbed and offers to help him. He sits on his spectacles. Prachi suggests that he order new spectacles quickly by selecting frames online. He praises her and expresses his gratitude for having such a wonderful daughter-in-law. Sahana and Dida talk about Prachi. Rhea makes Prachi jealous reminding how Ranbir had made the Lohri so memorable for her, by declaring that he cares for her.

