Kumkum Bhagya, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Rhea gets NGO’s support to expose Prachi

In today’s episode, Rhea and Aaliya go to the NGO and create drama over there. They both cry and say they’re helpless. The NGO ladies ask them what happened. Aaliya tells Prachi snatched Rhea’s husband and her mom also abandoned her. Rhea says Ranbir left her and married Prachi and she ended up marrying Siddharth but Prachi started flirting with him also that’s why Ranbir threw her out of the house. She tells Ranbir then got married to her, but Prachi started creating problems. She tells them that Prachi is pregnant with Siddharth‘s child.

Ranbir gets food for Prachi. She says she doesn’t want to eat so he takes the first bite and tells her that he didn’t mix anything to it. Prachi says she didn’t even think about it and then he makes her eat. The NGO ladies ask Rhea if she’s completely sure about her claims. Rhea tells them she will expose the truth at the party later and asks them for their help and they agree. Sahana comes and Prachi says she’ll eat by herself so Ranbir leaves. Prachi tells Sahana that she’s planning on telling Ranbir that she’s pregnant with a surprise and asks her to decorate the terrace.

Rhea tells Aaliya that Ranbir has feelings for Prachi and fumes with anger. Aaliya tells once Ranbir gets to know Prachi is pregnant and the father is Siddharth then he’ll stop loving her. Pallavi and Vikram come and Rhea wishes them a happy anniversary. Prachi wishes them too but Pallavi recalls her words and walks away. Ranbir announces that there’s no love if there’s no fight between a couple and he understood that through his parents. He conveys his wishes and raises a toast to their chemistry.

