Kumkum Bhagya, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Abhi plans to take revenge from Pragya

This episode begins with Tanu leaving with the money and Abhi feeling embarrassed about this deal. Tanu and Alia later talk to him separately and asks him to not fall for Pragya and stay careful around her. After their exit, Abhi asks Sushma to welcome him aka her son-in-law properly. He then questions Sushma that how did she meet Pragya but she left him by giving an excuse.

Meanwhile, Pragya appreciated the Kumkum that Abhi applied to her. After a while, Sushma welcomed Abhi and Pragya into her house and performed some rituals. Abhi thinks to himself that Pragya has signed this deal which results in her insulting their prior relationship and then fights with her. Pragya asks him what does he want and he back replies to her and says that he is not liable to answer her. Later, they get into a fight in regards to who will sleep on the bed. Pragya gives up and Abhi wins the bed and then he thinks to himself that he will similarly capture everything from Pragya and take his revenge.

Later, Sushma says Abhi that he isn’t Pragya’s real husband and it’s is all for society and is fake.

On the other side, Rhea apologized to Prachi for stepping on the stool which led her to fall. In reality, Rhea was bursting with anger but tried to hide this emotion. Afterward, Prachi approached Dadi with some questions but she promises to revert to her. Later, she revives a call from Pragya and she informs him that Abhi is back with her. Prachi thanks God for bringing Abhi and Pragya back together.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.