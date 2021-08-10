Kumkum Bhagya, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Pragya thanks Abhi

This episode begins with Pragya asking Abhi to stop beating Gaurav. Abhi says that why should he stop when Gaurav had such bad intention. Pragya says that she does not need Abhi’s help but Abhi says that she does not know how cruel Gaurav is. He informs Pragya about Gaurav locking him down and his intentions to overtake Pragya’s business and property. Abhi says that he can’t help himself when Pragya is in line. He says that he losses his control when it comes to her, and also says that there may be no relationship between them but he still has feelings for her. Pragya worries about Abhi’s hand but he says that she should not touch him as he does not wish to ruin her image.

Pragya drops Abhi in her car and both of them remember their old memories which were filled with romance and later Pragya thanks him for saving her from Gaurav. Abhi does not take credit and says that Pragya was enough to save herself.

Alia overhears Abhi’s conversation with his friend where he tells him about Gaurav and his plan to overthrow Pragya’s business. Later, Alia informs Tanu about Gaurav. She informs her that although he is Prgaya’s business partner, he is willing to go against her and can be of great help to them.

Pragya tells the entire incident to Sushma and also tells about Gaurav's family’s intention to snatch their business. Sushma is shocked and says that she won’t spare Gaurav but Pragya says that he wasn’t successful in his plan and she was safeguarded by Abhi. After Pragya’s exit, Sushma decides to visit Gaurav’s house.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi is trapped in a store room, while Pragya is drugged

