Kumkum Bhagya, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Prachi exposes Rhea’s conspiracy

In today's episode, the inspector informs everyone that the divorce will not be approved and Prachi is still Ranbir's wife. Prachi asks who faked the signatures; she has to know who wants Ranbir and her marriage to end. Rhea lies and says that Prachi signed the papers herself. Prachi grabs her hand to show everyone the ink smears. The NGO ladies scold Rhea and ask the inspector to arrest her.

Pallavi stops the cops. Prachi asks Pallavi to stay out of the situation. Rhea is arrested by the inspector, who starts crying and apologises to save herself. Rhea pleads with Ranbir to save her. Vikram and Pallavi ask Prachi to spare Rhea. Prachi stops the cops and withdraws her complaint against Rhea. She informs the inspector that she intends to punish Rhea by letting her stay at home. The inspector says that if Rhea had been imprisoned, Kohlis would have been prosecuted. Prachi regrets that her family does not support her. The inspector warns the Kohlis not to harm Prachi or evict her.

The NGO lady asks Prachi to call her if anyone troubles her. Ranbir asks what he can do if he does not wish to be with Prachi. The lady suggests that he file for divorce and complete the legal process. Prachi thanks the NGO ladies.

Prachi asks the servant to bring her luggage to Ranbir's room. Prachi walks inside his room and sees that it has been decorated. She recalls their encounters. She vows revenge on Rhea and the Kohlis.

Ranbir questions Rhea, Vikram, and Pallavi about the fake divorce papers. Ranbir argues with Rhea and Pallavi. Rhea tells Ranbir that she has always loved him. Even if the marriage isn't legal, Vikram and Pallavi want Ranbir to accept Rhea as his wife. Ranbir says that Prachi is still thinking about their marriage and hasn't moved on with Sid. Pallavi scolds him for defending Prachi.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

