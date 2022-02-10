Kumkum Bhagya, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Ranbir thinks of drifting away from Prachi

In today’s episode, Rhea says Pallavi booked the tickets for the honeymoon and they both have a good connection. She tells even she and Ranbir have a good bond. Prachi tells Pallavi is bound to like Rhea as she doesn’t like her and Ranbir only married her to take revenge. Rhea feels Prachi is giving excuses to make herself feel good and warna she’ll be out of the house after her honeymoon. Rhea says she can complaint against Prachi to the police and she’ll get a place to stay there and asks her to take Sahana as well. Then, Prachi goes and hugs Dida and cries. Dida tells her not to worry as Ranbir won’t actually go to honeymoon.

Prachi tells she didn’t want to stop him from going but then Rhea provoked her and now she can’t let them go. Prachi tells she needs to do something not because she likes Ranbir but because she needs to win the challenge. Dida tells Prachi to come up with a plan fast or else they’ll leave for the honeymoon. Ranbir thinks about Prachi’s words and thinks he’ll go away from her as he couldn’t make her happy. Prachi determines to not let Rhea woo Ranbir. Rhea thinks she’s going to take Ranbir away from Prachi.

Prachi trips and Ranbir holds her and her mangalsutra gets stuck to his shirt. Ranbir removes the mangalsutra and they both leave. Ranbir wonders why can’t he stop loving Prachi and move on. Prachi thinks she won’t let Ranbir ruin her again. The next day, Pallavi does Rhea and Ranbir’s aarti and blesses them to have a safe and happy journey. Rhea goes to Prachi’s room to taunt taunt her but doesn’t find her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Prachi vows to ruin Rhea and Ranbir’s honeymoon