Kumkum Bhagya, 10 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi agrees with Daljeet’s Plan

In today's episode, Dida informs Prachi and Sahana that they must deceive Rhea in order to help Prachi reclaim Ranbir. Prachi expresses concern that the papers may lead her to lose Ranbir. Sahana says that Rhea will be defeated once they have the documents. They devise several ideas until Dida comes up with a plan and informs them that they would raid the home and then take the documents from Rhea's room. Dida instructs them to disguise themselves, rush into Rhea's room, and grab the documents.

Vikram informs Pallavi that they made a mistake in acquiring Prachi's signatures. He says that he is unable to think clearly, so he is going to the office to divert his mind. Alia meets Pallavi and tells her that she is going home.

Dida's strategy is strange to Sahana and Prachi. Prachi claims that Vikram and Ranbir are well-educated, and they are well-versed in the raid laws, and that they would not allow the authorities to enter the house. Dida tells Prachi that she will manage everything.

Pallavi informs Alia that Vikram feels Rhea did wrong by spiking the drink and getting Prachi's signature. Pallavi says that they need to get rid of Prachi soon and that if Vikram is convinced that Prachi is correct, Ranbir would also back Prachi. Pallavi asks Alia to stay with them till Prachi is ousted from the house.

Rhea packs Prachi's belongings and asks her to leave the house. Prachi stops Rhea. After an argument, Rhea asks Prachi to stay for the night and leave in the morning. Prachi says she will carry out Dida's plan. Dida says they'll get started on the plan when Ranbir goes to work. Sahana inquires if Prachi feels lonely throughout her pregnancy. Prachi claims that the baby is her strength.

Ranbir returns home from the office. He sees Prachi crying and asks her the cause of her grief. She is rude to him and her words upset him.

