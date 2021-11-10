Kumkum Bhagya, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Alia, Rhea conspire to ruin Ranbir and Prachi's lives

In today's episode, Sid and Prachi notice the smoke filling the room. Sid advises leaving, but Prachi is determined to find out who is inside the room. The smoke causes Sid and Prachi to pass out. Ranbir knocks on the door of the room. He requests the hotel staff to open the door.

Ranbir opens the door and is taken aback to witness Sid and Prachi in an intimate position. Ranbir misunderstands Prachi, and when she awakens, he refuses to listen to her explanation and accuses her of having an illicit affair. Rhea acts in front of them and blames Prachi for causing trouble in her marriage. Ranbir is hurt and questions Prachi's character. He blames her for betraying him.

Rhea goes out of the room and enjoys all the drama. Ranbir is irritated because Prachi broke his trust. Sid tries to stop Ranbir, but he is reminded of his limits by Ranbir. Prachi intervenes when Ranbir is about to strike Sid. Ranbir has a lot of negative things to say about Prachi. Ranbir recalls how someone informed him about something going on between Prachi and Sid, but he didn't believe it because he had always trusted Prachi. Ranbir continues to explain how he came here, leaving his important meeting. Ranbir feels everything Prachi did for him was actually for Sid.

Prachi encourages him to halt and warns him not to push himself too far. Ranbir claims that he despises himself for falling in love with her. Prachi is heartbroken. Ranbir says he wishes he was dead or she was killed before he saw her like this.

Prachi still tries to make Ranbir understand that he is being provoked. She says to him that she only loves him and she belongs only to him and can never think of anybody. Ranbir insults her. Prachi walks away.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Alia and Rhea conspire to ruin Ranbir and Prachi's lives

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Alia and Rhea conspire to ruin Ranbir and Prachi's lives