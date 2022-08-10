Kumkum Bhagya, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Ranbir shows Rhea’s sign on the divorce papers

In today’s episode, Aaliya stops Pallavi from slapping Rhea and asks her to never raise her hand on Rhea and tells her that she’s innocent as she’s standing up for her rights. She tells Pallavi that she will file a domestic violence case against her. Pallavi gets shocked. Rhea tells she won’t divorce Ranbir no matter what. Ranbir tries to find the divorce papers. Rhea tells Prachi that she must be enjoying the show. Prachi asks her if she can see her smiling. Ranbir comes and tells that it’s enough and tells Prachi that it’s time for them to be together as he has taken divorce from Rhea.

Rhea tells she has not signed any papers. He shows her the sign on the divorce paper and tells that it’s over and takes Prachi to the dining table. Aaliya meets someone and gives him cash and takes something from him. Rhea yells that she won’t leave the house and asks how did he get her sign. He tells that he spiked her drink like she did to him and took her signature. She asks him how could he do this and burns the divorce paper. He tells her that he never loved her and doesn’t want to be with her.

Dida asks Rhea how can she be with someone who is in love with another person. Ranbir tells Rhea that he can’t stay with her as Prachi is pregnant and is his wife. Rhea asks what about her. Pallavi tells Prachi’s pregnancy is complicated. Aaliya comes and asks Rhea to tell her secret. Rhea tells Prachi that she asked her to leave but she didn’t. She tells that she wants Prachi to stay with the real father of the baby. Everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

