Kumkum Bhagya, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Rhea drugs Ranbir

In today’s episode, Aaliya gives her the tablets and asks her to be careful. Sahana tells Prachi that Vikram is secretly drinking Bhaang and she laughs and tells he’s cute. Ranbir comes and asks her to tell what she wanted to tell him. She tells she was going to tell him but then she saw he was tense so she didn’t. He asks if she’s keeping an eye on him and she tells no. Pallavi scolds Vikram for drinking Bhaang.

Prachi tells Pallavi and Vikram love each other a lot and Ranbir agrees and tells now they both will fight. Pallavi takes the drink from Vikram and asks him to stop drinking. Ranbir asks Prachi if she’ll also take care of him like his parents. Rhea hugs Aaliya and apologises for behaving rudely before. Aaliya assures her that her story won’t have the same ending as her. Prachi doesn’t respond to Ranbir and walks away. Dida asks her why’s she smiling so much and Sahana teases her. Rhea mixes the tablet in a cool drink and gives it to Ranbir. Vikram takes his class and drinks it and leaves. Rhea panics and then mixes another tablet. Prachi thinks she will always stay with Ranbir.

Then, Aaliya gives him a glass and he drinks it. Prachi looks at him and gets pissed and leaves. Ranbir goes behind her and asks her to stop. She tells him to go and be with Rhea. He teases her and tells she’s just jealous. He tells he can see three Prachi’s and then pulls her to dance. Aaliya tells the tablet has started its effects. Rhea tells she needs to take him to the room but then is distracted by a radon person’s fight. Prachi goes to the room and takes her tablet and lies down. Ranbir comes to the room and sleeps next to her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

