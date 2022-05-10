Kumkum Bhagya, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir meets a detective

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Ranbir how he has become so heartless. He tells her that he’s in pain and that everything is related to Prachi. He hugs her and tells her he wants to get away from Prachi but can't. Pallavi tells him that Prachi is capable of throwing Rhea down the same way she threw Rhea's clothes away. Pallavi tells him she doesn't want Prachi in the house. He tells her it is Prachi's house and she can stay as long as she wants.

Ranbir meets up with a detective in the night and hands him money. Prachi looks at them. Ranbir tells her to come out as he knows she's hiding. He tells her that is a private detective he hired to look into the incident that happened. Prachi tells him she doesn't need his help. Rhea smiles hearing them fight. Pallavi comes there and asks them what's happening. Rhea tells Pallavi not to bother as Ranbir only cares about Prachi. Prachi holds her mangalsutra and tells him she will stay there till it remains. Pallavi tells her the mangalsutra shouldn't be with her. Rhea pretends to be dizzy. Ranbir makes her sit.

Prachi tells Rhea that she has become a good actor. Pallavi tells Prachi that she will slap her. Ranbir tells her that he will lose respect for her. Vikram gives Ranbir a suitcase and tells him to take his important papers and go away with Prachi. Ranbir tells him that he tried to persuade Prachi but she didn't want to separate him from his family. He tells him once everything is sorted, he will take Prachi away.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

