Kumkum Bhagya, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Pallavi finally accepted Prachi

This episode begins with Pallavi informing Prachi and Rhea to dress up in a traditional saree and jewellery as an important guest will be arriving at their house and it will be the first time that they both will be interacting with her. Prachi is excited and shows Ranbir the saree that Pallavi gifted her. She also tells that Pallavi has finally accepted her as a daughter-in-law. Later, Ranbir and Prachi share a romantic moment.

Sushma slaps Gaurav and says that she won’t spare him as he crossed all his limits. Gaurav acts innocent and says that he did not do anything wrong rather Pragya pointed a knife at him. She asks him to stop and announces that she won’t be doing any kind of business with them now onwards. Gaurav says that there isn’t any legal contract to prove it, Sushma interrupts and reminds him that there is a contract and it has been already signed by him . She also informs him that all his shares will be donated to charity.

Gaurav is extremely angry and decides to not spare Pragya. At that very moment, Alia walks in and she introduces herself and Tanu. She announced that she has a full proof plan to destroy Pragya.

Meanwhile, Pragya is unable to work or concentrate because Abhi is constantly staring at her. Later, she orders two coffees in her cabin, one for her and another for Abhi. Abhi is in disbelief that Pragya is acting sweet towards her but she informs him that she will fire him after a month's time. Abhi comes to the realization that Pragya still loves him but doesn’t like to express herself.

