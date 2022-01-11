Kumkum Bhagya, 11 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi and Sahana disguise as IT officials

In today's episode, Prachi expresses her dissatisfaction with Ranbir. He's worried about her. She wants him to stop acting concerned. He tells her to do whatever she wants and leaves. Sahana confronts Prachi. Prachi says that Ranbir has caused her pain. She questions why Ranbir married Rhea when he wanted to support her.

Ranbir believes he will do everything Prachi asks him to, but only when she returns to him. She claims that the baby might have brought Ranbir and her together, but Rhea is the stumbling block between them. She says she came to inform Ranbir of her pregnancy, but Ranbir was getting married to Rhea at the time. Sahana asks why she is staying here if she doesn't want Ranbir. Prachi says that she has come to exact revenge on Ranbir and Rhea. Sahana says she'll help her.

Ranbir informs his family about the postponed meeting. Dida wants him to go to the office. She asks him to go get her jewellery. Rhea suspects Dida is urging Ranbir to leave the house. Dida asks Ranbir to go as she is suffering from a headache. Ranbir tells Dida that he will bring her medicine.

Ranbir walks to his room to get the medicine. He doesn't see Prachi and chooses to give her some space. He hands Dida the medicine. Ranbir leaves for work. Dida feels relieved and wishes Vikram would go as well. Vikram says he'll stay at home today because he's not feeling well. Dida gets worried.

Prachi and Sahana barge through the door. Prachi says that they are from the IT department and they have come to raid the house. Prachi interrogates Vikram about fake firms. She informs them that they will inspect the house. Rhea expresses her doubts about their identities. Prachi inquires about Rhea's objections to the raid. Prachi informs them that they have all of the family members' information and asks that they hand her the phones. Prachi asks Sahana to inspect Rhea's room. Dida asks Rhea to remain silent until the raid is over. Rhea tells Alia that something is not right.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

