Kumkum Bhagya, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Nicks threatens Prachi

In today’s episode, Ranbir is at the police station. The inspector tells him they will surely arrest Nick as the informers are providing good information. Nick overhears everything and leaves. He gets Prachi's number from Preethi and calls her and tells her to ask Ranbir to stop chasing him and if he doesn't then he’ll attack again, but this time on Ranbir. Prachi gets worried. Inspector tells Ranbir that they found Nick's address and they leave.

Sahana spies on Aaliya and Rhea as they take the money. Rhea tells Aaliya she will truly feel peace only when Prachi leaves her life. Prachi calls Ranbir and tells him to come home immediately and not spend his time trying to catch the culprit. He asks her how she knows he was after the culprit. She stammers and he cuts her call. Inspector and Ranbir arrive at Nick's house. They go to check CCTV footage. Nick enters Ranbir's house and messages Rhea that he arrived. Rhea tells Aaliya that Nick is waiting and they go to meet him. Sahana follows them.

Aaliya sees Sahana in the mirror and alerts Rhea. They lock him up in the cupboard and tell him they will open it when Sahana leaves. Prachi continues to call Ranbir but doesn't pick up. She then texts him saying she's hurt. He takes a taxi and rushes back home and is surprised to see that Prachi is completely fine. Ranbir asks her why’s she was stopping him from finding about the culprit. She tells him she doesn't want any of his fake love. Ranbir gets angry and scolds her for misleading him. Aaliya tells Rhea to hide the cash. Rhea tells her it's better to give Nick the cash when no one is around. Ranbir tells Prachi that he won’t stop. She stops him from leaving by taking a swear on herself. Ranbir tells her that he will catch the culprit staying home.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

