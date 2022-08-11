Kumkum Bhagya, 11th August 2022, Written Update: Rhea questions Prachi’s pregnancy

In today’s episode, Rhea tells Prachi to go with the baby's real father. Everyone gets shocked. Ranbir shouts at Rhea. She tells him that Prachi knew about this from the start and that’s why she tried to leave because the real father is Siddharth. Dida tells her that she has stopped down to this level. Prachi slaps Rhea. Rhea tells her that she will tell the truth to everyone and tells that she's betraying Ranbir. Ranbir tells Rhea to get out. Rhea shows them Prachi and Siddharth’s pictures. She tells them she has called a guest over. A lady comes.

Ranbir tells her that he will only believe his wife. Aaliya says Rhea loves this family and is bringing the truth out. Prachi sees the lady and remembers that she's the waitress in the hotel. The lady says she saw Prachi and Siddharth hug each other and he was asking Prachi to leave the place together.

Rhea shows entry records showing Prachi and Siddharth in the same room and shows their pictures. Ranbir tears the pictures and tells the lady to leave. Prachi says only Siddharth can tell the truth. Vikram calls Siddharth and tells him to come home. He tells everyone to leave their phones until Siddharth comes so that no one can ask him to lie.

