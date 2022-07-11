Kumkum Bhagya, 11th July 2022, Written Update: Rhea plans to keep Ranbir and Prachi away

In today’s episode, Rhea tells Prachi that even though she pleaded in front of her she didn't leave. Prachi tells her not to talk about this now as Vikram is planning to surprise Pallavi. Vikram blindfolds Pallavi and keeps a diamond necklace in front of her. She opens her eyes and gets surprised. Dida tells her that Prachi organized everything. The next morning, Rhea tells Aaliya that Prachi is still living in this house like she has a right so she will make it seem as if Prachi did the decoration to kill her baby. Aaliya tells her it will be risky.

Dida tells Sahana that Rhea and Aaliya are planning something against Prachi. Ranbir comes to the party and admires Prachi. Rhea sees him looking at her. Aaliya sees that he's looking at Prachi and thinks she must do something soon. Stanley plays a song and Ranbir dances with Prachi. Everyone claps for them. He tells them that Prachi is his life partner.

Pallavi gets angry and says he's joking as he is going to be the father of Rhea’s child and Prachi was his first wife but not anymore. Rhea tells Aaliya that she should loosen the screws of the fake wall of the decoration. She says she will fall and then blame Ranbir for trying to kill her baby after which he won't be able to leave her in guilt.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Aaliya plans to send Prachi away