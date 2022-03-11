Kumkum Bhagya, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Prachi disappointed by Ranbir

In today’s episode, Ranbir says he loves Prachi and she asks him what did he say. Rhea doesn’t spot Prachi and Ranbir and looks for them. Rhea finds them both sleeping in her room and yells at Prachi. She wakes up and asks Rhea why’s she shouting. Rhea asks her if she’s not ashamed to sleep with her sister’s husband and asks her why did she bring Ranbir to her room. Prachi tells she’s not understanding anything and asks her to take whatever she wants from the room and leave.

Rhea takes Ranbir to her room and Prachi goes back to sleep. Sahana confronts Rhea and asks her why did she bring Ranbir with her. She tells a husband and wife to sleep together. Sahana goes to Prachi and informs her that Rhea is with Ranbir and she’s planning to celebrate her honeymoon. Prachi tells she’s drowsy after eating the tablet and sleeps. Pallavi comes and tells no one will disturb Rhea and Ranbir as they’re both married and warns Sahana to stay if their business. Vikram wakes up hungover and calls Rishi and invites him to come over for the holi party and he agrees. The next morning, Prachi wakes up and sees Sahana sitting beside her worried and asks what’s wrong. She tells maybe Rhea celebrated her honeymoon with Ranbir.

Rhea tells Aaliya that she and Ranbir couldn’t complete their honeymoon as he slept off. Aaliya tells everyone doesn’t need to know that and asks Rhea to back and sleep next to him as she’ll bring Pallavi and act. Then, Prachi runs to the room and gets shocked looking at them both. Pallavi gets happy and Rhea acts like she just woke up and gets shocked. Aaliya tells they shouldn’t disturb them. Ranbir waited up and gets shocked seeing Rhea and leaves feeling disappointed.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 10th March 2022, Written Update: Rhea drugs Ranbir