Kumkum Bhagya, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Prachi is proved innocent

In today’s episode, the police come to arrest Prachi. The lady constable comes to put handcuffs on Prachi but they fall down. Rhea taunts her with it. Ranbir comes and tells them to leave Prachi as he has solid proof to prove her innocence. The police say that Prachi is innocent and she was not there at that time and there is CCTV footage. The police also show Aaliya with the tool bag but she escapes by using an excuse.

Aaliya decides that she will remove Prachi from Rhea's life no matter what. Rhea comes out of the bathroom and notices Prachi leaving her room. She thinks of getting ready for Ranbir. Rhea notices that her mangalsutra is gone and thinks of how Prachi was in her room and thinks that she must’ve done something with her mangalsutra to take revenge. She confronts Prachi and asks her what did she do with the mangalsutra. All the family members surround them. Prachi tells her she went to take clothes from the room.

Rhea gets angry and tries to snatch Prachi's mangalsutra. Prachi gets angry and tells her that it’s not a toy to be played with. Ranbir warns Rhea that she has no right to touch her and that she should have taken better care of it. Prachi says the mangalsutra is her responsibility and it's her right to be Ranbir's wife. Ranbir smiles and thinks that his Prachi is back.

