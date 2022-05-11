Kumkum Bhagya, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Rhea provokes Pallavi

In today’s episode, Sahana tells Prachi that Ranbir really wants to help her and tells her that he will get even more closer to Rhea if Prachi moves further away. The private investigator tells Ranbir that he will get the CCTV footage and they will know everything by 2 pm tomorrow. Rhea tells Ranbir that she's sorry Prachi and him are having fights because of her. She tells him there will be fights if there is no love. Ranbir asks her about Sid. Rhea tells him there’s nothing left between her and Sid.

Vikram tells Pallavi to stop trying to control their children's lives. Sahana takes the tea tray and goes to Dida's room. Dida asks Ranbir to sit. Prachi gets up to leave. Dida tells them she knows that they had a fight in front of Pallavi and Rhea. She tells them she's very hurt and now they won't even have tea with her. She tells them to try to understand her. Prachi tries to leave but Ranbir holds her hand and tells her to have tea. Rhea looks at them and gets angry thinking about Ranbir holding Prachi's hand. Rhea goes to Pallavi and Aaliya and tells them she wants Prachi arrested and she’ll write a letter to the commissioner that her life is in danger and no one cares. Aaliya asks her to calm down.

Rhea tells them if it doesn't work then she’ll write a suicide letter and then the blame will be on everyone. Rhea tells Pallavi that Ranbir is planning to patch up with Prachi. Pallavi says that can't happen and calls the police. Dida tells Sahana that their ego isn't letting them compromise. Aaliya comes there and says the police have arrived. Vikram tells the Inspector that Prachi isn't a criminal. He tells Vikram that she can hire an investigator to prove her innocence. Inspector tells him that she’ll be in the station till there is proof or when Rhea doesn't want to file the case.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Ranbir meets a detective