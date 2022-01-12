Kumkum Bhagya, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi and Sahana acquire the documents

In today's episode, Ranbir tells Jai that he mistook his friendship with Rhea for love as he wanted to hurt Prachi just to impress Rhea, but he fell in love with Prachi. Jai says that Ranbir was wrong. Ranbir accepts that he was wrong to not trust Prachi. Ranbir tells that he loves Prachi and didn’t wish to marry Rhea, who was threatening to give her life. He tells that it's his bad fate that Prachi came home on the day when he was marrying Rhea. Prachi was shattered seeing her husband with Rhea. Ranbir plans to shift to London to ease Prachi’s suffering.

Vikram and Pallavi show the rooms to Prachi and Sahana. Rhea's stress level remains high. Dida asks Rhea to sit quietly for a while. Rhea questions Dida's calm demeanour. Dida keeps Rhea and Alia engaged in talks. Prachi opens Rhea's closet. She asks for the keys from Vikram. He says that he is unaware of the keys.

Alia checks the landline and finds that it is working. She claims that the IT officials are imposters. Vikram learns that Prachi is posing as the income tax officer but doesn’t expose her. Dida becomes worried when Rhea enters her room. Prachi asks for the locker keys. Rhea asks why she needs the keys. Prachi threatens to break the locker. Vikram asks Rhea to give the keys. Rhea expresses her doubt about the raid and passes the keys. Prachi asks her to leave. Sahana threatens Rhea with arrest. Dida asks Prachi to find the papers as soon as possible. Vikram lies to Pallavi.

Prachi and Sahana get the papers. Vikram swears that he is saying the truth. Pallavi compels him. Dida lies, saying that Vikram is thinking of a wedding anniversary gift for Pallavi. Pallavi thanks her for being so thoughtful.

Alia takes Pallavi with her. Dida tells Vikram that she is happy that he is helping Prachi. He says that he is supporting the truth. Prachi tells Sahana that something is wrong. Sahana returns the mobile phones, and when they are about to leave, Rhea stops them.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

