Kumkum Bhagya, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Siddharth decides to divorce Rhea

In today's episode, Shaina asks Prachi about the news. Prachi says Rajeshwari will arrive today since Mummy has been chosen as the Chairperson of the foundation. Ranbir enters the room in search of Prachi. Rhea questions Ranbir about why he is so focused on Prachi and why he didn't even come to see her after the doctor left. Ranbir informs Sid that he is on his way.

Sid approaches Rhea and inquires about her health. Rhea tells him she is fine. Shaina meets Sid and introduces herself. Ranbir says they should give Rhea and Sid some space.

Rhea questions Sid about why he has returned home."I came for you," Sid says. Sid inquires whether she has any concerns about their marriage. Rhea claims she doesn't want Sid around her because he makes her feel suffocated. Ranbir and Prachi discuss Rhea and Sid. Siddharth chooses to divorce Rhea when she lashes out at him for returning home. Rhea believes she does not want a divorce till Ranbir separates from Prachi.

Tanu and Alia squabble and blame one other for Pragya's victory in the tender. Pragya approaches them and tells how she foiled Tanu and Alia's scheme. Pragya also tells them that if she catches them doing something wrong again, they will be punished for all of their misdeeds.

Rajeshwari congratulates Pallavi. Sid and Rhea meet Rajeshwari. Rajeshwari recommends sending Rhea-Siddharth and Prachi-Ranbir for a honeymoon at her friend's resort in Manali. Rhea goes to her room and sobs. Prachi and Ranbir discuss their honeymoon plans. Rhea goes to Alia and expresses her concerns.

