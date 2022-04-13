Kumkum Bhagya, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Prachi tries to stop Ranbir’s manhunt

In today’s episode, Vikram searches for a file and Pallavi tells him it might be in the cupboard. Nick sees the file inside the cupboard and gets tensed. Vikram tries to open the cupboard but tells Pallavi it's locked. He goes to get the spare key. Ranbir walks by Pallavi, lost in thoughts. Pallavi asks him what is going on. He tells her that he’s thinking about Nick as he’s the one who attacked Prachi. Prachi walks towards them and Ranbir leaves.

Prachi tells Pallavi that she told Ranbir not to waste his time catching the culprit. Pallavi tells her she thought she was important to her son but he never thinks of her and asks Prachi to stay away. Sahana goes to Prachi's room to tell her about Rhea and Aaliya’s plan but finds Prachi crying. Prachi tells she’s crying because of Pallavi and also because Ranbir won’t stop hunting for the attacker. Sahana asks what’s wrong with that. Prachi tells her the attacker threatened to kill Ranbir if he doesn't stop searching for him. Sahana tells the attacker must be afraid that’s why he doesn’t want to be found. Aaliya notices Rhea panicking and asks her to calm down. Rhea tells her she can't let Prachi and Ranbir be together. Ranbir asks the inspector to come home so that they can discuss a strategy to catch the attacker.

Later, Ranbir tells Sahana that he just wants to find the one who attacked Prachi and asks her to tell Prachi to stop acting foolish. He tells her he will find the attacker no matter what. Sahana bumps into Dida. Dida asks her if Prachi is okay. She assures her Prachi is fine. Dida tells her to go get water. Aaliya and Rhea open the cupboard. Ranbir worries about Prachi and thinks about the last few days. He vents out his frustration on a punching bag. Prachi worries for him.

