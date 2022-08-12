Kumkum Bhagya, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Prachi to prove Rhea wrong

In today’s episode, Ranbir locks everyone's phones and gives the key to Dida. Aaliya tells Rhea that she's an idiot as she took Siddharth’s name. Rhea tells her that Ranbir believed her the last time. Aaliya tells her that now he won’t believe. Ranbir goes to Prachi and tells her that if he hadn't doubted her then they would have been happy together. He tells her that he is the reason for her tears. Prachi wipes his tears.

Pallavi and Vikram come. He tells them that Pallavi is crying seeing Ranbir cry. Rhea tells Aaliya that Pallavi used to like her and was on her side but now it's Prachi's fault that she isn’t on her side. Pallavi tells Prachi that everyone is with her. Vikram gets a call from Siddharth and he says that he will reach in the evening as the flight is canceled. Vikram asks him to switch off the phone till then.

Rhea takes her phone and is about to leave but Prachi tells her that she got courage from her family so she wants her family. She tells her that she doesn't want someone who questions her and her baby's character. Prachi tells her that she will get a DNA test done. Rhea asks Ranbir if he doesn't love her. He tells her that he never loved her. He tells Prachi they will go for the test in the morning. Rhea panics.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

