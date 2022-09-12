Kumkum Bhagya, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Goons bring Dida to the Kohli mansion

In today’s episode, Prachi hugs Ranbir from behind. He tells her not to make it hard for him. He tells her that they will live but separately. He hugs her. Rhea tells Aaliya that Mihika and her brother are spoiling everything. Mihika comes there and hides to see Aaliya. The goons keep Dida in the car deck. The police follow them. The goons call and inform Aaliya. Aaliya tells them to take her to a place where the police can't find them. Rahul aims the gun at Mihika. She runs into Ranbir. She greets Prachi. Rahul comes there and hides the gun. Ranbir hugs her and asks her to relax.

Rahul shows her the gun. She goes with him. Prachi comes there. She tells him they should tell Prachi. Mihika tells Ranbir she wants to say something about Siddharth and Rhea. Ranbir says he knows everything and leaves. Rahul tells her to come. Rhea tells Prachi that she would have let her marry Siddharth. Prachi tells her that she has no interest in talking to her. Prachi tells her that she's selfish and doesn't care if anyone else dies or lives. The goons bring Dida to the Kohli mansion. The police come there and see the car.