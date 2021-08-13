Kumkum Bhagya, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Gaurav claims that Pragya molested her

The episode begins with Rhea following an online video to get dressed. She thinks about Ranbir’s Chachi's comment that people may sometimes act sweet but don't have the purest of intentions and agrees to it. She plans on defeating Prachi and winning the keys.

Meanwhile, Pragya arrives at the conference but forgets an important file hence, her assistant calls Abhi and asks him about the file. Sushma observes that Pragya came to Abhi.

Later, she informs Pragya that Gaurav will be arriving at the meet and will publicly apologize to Pragya but she says that he does not deserve this and he definitely has wrong intentions behind this. In the end, she let the matter slide and allows Gaurav to enter the conference hall. Gaurav comes in on the stage and gives a speech and apologizes in front of everyone. He beats around the bush and at the end says that ‘Pragya molested him’.

He builds up a fake story and says that he was drugged by Pragya and later she forcefully made him sign the paper. After listening to this, the media started asking questions from Pragya and Tanu and Alia took advantage of this moment and started asking her about her marriage and her middle-class background.

This turns into a huge scandal and the entire media asks Pragya about her past.

On the other hand, Pallavi is equally excited and nervous about her daughter-in-law’s meeting with the special guest. Meanwhile, Chachi fills up Rhea's ears against Prachi and Rhea blindly agrees and develops hatred against Prachi.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

