Kumkum Bhagya, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Prachi plans to seek revenge on Ranbir and Rhea

In today's episode, Pallavi and Rhea oppose Ranbir's support for Prachi. Ranbir claims that he would have been arrested for the forgery. Pallavi supports Rhea. Pallavi confronts Dida for supporting Prachi. Dida claims that she just revealed the truth and that Prachi no longer needs anyone's help because she has proven that she is Ranbir's wife; Rhea, on the other hand, was unable to establish her lie.

Prachi feels that instead of her love, Ranbir has punished her by cheating on her. She believes he cheated on her to unite with Rhea. She is disappointed that he did not keep his promise and that he cheated her by joining hands with Rhea. She does not want to inform him that she is pregnant as he has degraded her love and their relationship. She expects him to face consequences for his nasty plot.

Ranbir thanks her for averting Rhea's arrest. She claims that the truth about his dual marriage would have defamed him. He says that he witnessed her engaging in the improper deed. She warns him not to lecture her. She asks him to leave her room, as it's now hers and he's not allowed to share it. Ranbir claims that she left the residence on her own and that he did not evict her. She tells him he didn't stop because he wanted her to leave; he didn't come to bring her home, but instead opted to marry Rhea. They each point out each other's mistakes.

Shaina tells Rhea that though Ranbir would avoid Prachi, he is still Prachi's husband. Rhea says that Ranbir is now her husband. Rhea walks to her room to get her belongings. Rhea approaches Ranbir and asks about his work. Prachi refuses to let Rhea into her room. Ranbir stands by and watches them fight. Rhea tells her that she has come to retrieve her belongings. Prachi asks her to grab her belongings and leave. Rhea and Prachi argue. Prachi says that she has returned only to punish Ranbir and Rhea.

