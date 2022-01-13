Kumkum Bhagya, 13 January 2022, Written Update: Rhea exposes Prachi and Sahana

In today's episode, Prachi and Sahana are about to leave when Rhea intervenes. Rhea remembers Alia telling her about the fake raid. Rhea understands that Prachi and Sahana are the ones who disguised themselves to collect the documents. Prachi's prosthetic beard is pulled off by Rhea. Dida and Vikram get worried. Rhea pulls the folder from Prachi's hands and tells that Prachi came to steal the papers. Rhea and Prachi are at odds. Alia asks Rhea to call the police, and she insults Prachi. In a rage, Prachi takes the documents from Rhea's hands and tears them. She claims to be Ranbir's wife, and that is the truth, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

Jai notices Ranbir's sadness and gives him hope. Ranbir says he will notify Vikram before departing for London. Jai wishes Ranbir's life would be resolved. Prachi and Rhea have a heated argument. Prachi is surprised that Rhea's disgusting behaviour has been supported by the elders as well. Alia threatens to slap her if she doesn't stop talking. Prachi advises Alia to keep her nasty thoughts to herself. Pallavi degrades Prachi. Prachi responds appropriately to Pallavi's humiliating words. The police arrive to arrest Prachi.

Ranbir departs for the airport. He wishes to be separated from Prachi in order for her to stay happy. The inspector informs Prachi that he has arrived to arrest her for theft. Prachi questions him on how he can arrest someone based on a false complaint. He explains that Rhea filed a theft and deception complaint. Prachi denies the accusations. Rhea informs the inspector that an expensive necklace has gone missing. The lady constable examines Prachi's clothing for the necklace. Rhea requests the inspector to check Prachi's room.

Rhea asks Dida to show Prachi's room to the police. Dida is on Prachi's side. Pallavi assists Rhea in proving the theft accusation. Rhea asks Prachi to gear up for the arrest. She recalls making plans to keep the necklace in Prachi's room to get her arrested.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

