Kumkum Bhagya, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Will Rhea succeed in her plan?

In today's episode, Rhea informs Alia of Sid's decision to divorce her. Alia insists that she apologise to Sid and behave properly in front of him because he is the link between her and Ranbir. Alia tells Rhea that if she wants to be close to Ranbir, she must go on her honeymoon with Sid. Alia suggests that Rhea sows seeds of doubt in Prachi's head.

Dida and Prachi are talking about Rhea and Sid when Dida asks Prachi to go on a honeymoon with Ranbir. Prachi thinks it's Rhea and Sid's time; therefore, they should spend it together. Rhea and Shaina intend to send Ranbir and Prachi on honeymoon as well, so that Rhea can cause rift between them. As a result of Shaina and Rhea's actions, Dida will only send Prachi and Ranbir on honeymoon with Sid and Rhea. Dida goes to Pallavi and asks for permission for Prachi and Ranbir to go on a honeymoon as planned by Rhea. Pallavi asks Prachi to pack her belongings. Ranbir and Prachi have a discussion.

Alia and Rhea come up with a plan to dissuade Prachi from siding with Ranbir. Alia asks Rhea to give some pills to Prachi, which worsens her health and prevents her from joining Ranbir, and Ranbir must go to Manali on a business trip, which allows her to take advantage of Ranbir. Rhea subsequently apologises to Sid and requests another chance for their relationship to flourish. Sid agrees.

Shaina and Rhea mislead Prachi into leaving the kitchen while they put pills into the tea. Pallavi and Vikram have a lighthearted discussion in which he teases her. Everyone in the family gathers for breakfast. Rhea gives Prachi the tea in which she has mixed the pills.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

