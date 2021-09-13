Kumkum Bhagya, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Abhi loses his balance on the staircase and falls

In today's episode, Pragya asks Abhi why is he angry. Abhi behaves childishly. House help comes and informs her that she is leaving. Pragya advises her not to travel alone, and that Susheel will accompany her. Abhi and Pragya have a fun conversation.

Abhi's friend Gattu comes home with wine bottles and informs that Tanu sent the bottles and makes fun of Pragya. Tanu calls Abhi and asks whether he received the wine. Abhi, on the other hand, has no idea that Tanu has sent the wine to cause trouble for Pragya.

Tanu continues to dance to commemorate the occasion. Alia approaches her and inquires as to what is wrong with her. Tanu keeps her happiness a secret since she doesn't want Alia to find out that she sent wine bottles to Abhi. Alia, on the other hand, is looking for the exact explanation. Tanu instructs her to wait and observe. Pragya comes to Abhi. She asks him to stop all this drama and that she will not tolerate it in her home.

Sid is upset. Daadi says that if he is stressed about something, he can come and share it with her.

Pragya pushes Abhi. They have a playful squabble. Both of them get into a pillow battle. Pragya's leg slips and the music player switches on by accident. They both dance. She says it's too late and that they should go to bed. When Pragya leaves Abhi follows her. Despite Pragya's best efforts, he slips and falls down the staircase. Pragya rushes up to him and asks him to open his eyes.

Prachi jolts awake and declares that something terrible has happened. Ranbir tells her to calm down, that it was all a nightmare. Abhi takes a breath and opens his eyes. Pragya believes he is playing a joke on her, but she is terrified when she sees blood flowing from his head. Sushma gets home to find Abhi unconscious on the floor, and she attempts to enlist medical assistance.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

