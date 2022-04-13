Kumkum Bhagya, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Ranbir identifies Nick

In today’s episode, Prachi sees Ranbir venting his frustration on the punching bag and asks him to stop. He tells her to go away. She tells him to stop following the culprit. He tells her he has to find the culprit and punish him so that he can't attack her again. He tells her that he loves her so he wants to protect her. She cries and he promises her to find the attacker. Aaliya tells Rhea that it's good that Sahana didn't notice them. Rhea agrees and tells or else Nick would’ve confessed to trying to kill Prachi. Sahana hears everything and is shocked. She tells them she will tell Ranbir everything. They run behind her to drug her.

Ranbir tells Prachi he will punish the attacker no matter what. She tells him it's wrong to hurt someone. He tells her he has only 3 dreams in his life. One, to marry her. Two, to begin a start-up and three to become a father. Sahana rushes to tell Ranbir everything but then Ranbir hears Dida shouting to catch someone. They see Nick running with a bag. He points the knife at Prachi. Ranbir begs him to spare Prachi. Aaliya and Rhea use chloroform on Nick and make him unconscious.

Ranbir removes Nick's fake beard and reveals he was the one who tried to kill Prachi. Rhea uses chloroform on Sahana and makes her unconscious too. Ranbir asks Prachi to take care of her as she's pregnant. Rhea worries if Nick will gain consciousness and reveal the truth. Aaliya tells her not to worry as she will explain everything to Nick and get him out of there. She also tells Rhea not to worry about Sahana as she isn't a big problem. Pallavi overhears this and asks them what's the problem with Sahana.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

