Kumkum Bhagya, 13th July 2022, Written Update: Ranbir hurts Vikram’s emotions

In today’s episode, Ranbir tells Prachi that he hurt Vikram on his Pallavi’s birthday. He holds her hand and hugs her. Vikram and Pallavi come back to the party. Vikram announces that Mr. Kapoor has said Ranbir is a good dancer so I've decided that he will pursue dancing and not be part of the company. Prachi asks Ranbir what's going on. He tells her that Vikram will understand this is for the good and asks her to support him. Rhea comes there and takes Ranbir to Vikram. Vikram tells everyone that Ranbir has come. Stanley tells Dida that Ranbir got Vikram's project shelved. Vikram tells them that he and Pallavi maybe have failed as parents but he will not be a bad husband.

Vikram dances with Pallavi. Prachi and Ranbir dance. Rhea gets upset and drinks wine. Aaliya tells her to be careful if anybody sees her and assures her Prachi will be humiliated with her plan. Prachi goes to Ranbir. He tells her that he likes that she's worried for him. She smiles. He tells her he will tell her one truth and she should tell him one. Dida tells Vikram that she knows he's pretending to be happy. He tells her that he's silent because of Pallavi's birthday party.

He tells her it was his mistake to give the project to Ranbir. He tells he can't handle his personal life and how can he expect him to handle his profession life as well. Prachi tells Ranbir that she knows that he made the loss intentionally. He tells her that he will not leave her and will not let her too. She tells him that they are in different paths of their lives and destiny won’t let them meet. He gets emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

