Kumkum Bhagya, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Rhea provokes Prachi

In today’s episode, the lawyers ask Ranbir if he’s sure he wants to divorce Rhea. Ranbir tells that Rhea has had a habit of living in luxury so if he’s going to offer alimony then because of greed, she might leave him and let him be in peace with Prachi. He tells that he’s giving most of his proprieties to her so her kids also would not have to work. Aaliya comes and hears Ranbir telling the lawyers that he wants to keep Rhea happy so he wants to transfer most of his properties to her. Stanley sees her overhearing and comes and tells Ranbir.

Prachi tells Pallavi that she doesn’t believe that Ranbir is going to leave her. Pallavi tells that it’s the truth as Ranbir bought an apartment for her so she can go live there. She tells that she’s happy that Prachi is finally getting out of her life and her son and Rhea can be happy together. She hugs Rhea and tells that she’s happy for her. Prachi recalls Ranbir’s promise. Ranbir gets a call from Supriya saying her family is leaving and he runs behind their car.

They stop and he asks them what happened. They tell him that they were insulted by his family. He tells that he really wants to buy the apartment for Prachi as it’s a surprise for her and he really loves her. Sudha recalls their anniversary spent in her apartment and agrees to give. Ranbir signs the cheque and gives it to her. Rhea drags Prachi to her room and tells that soon Ranbir and her will be sleeping here and she won’t even be able to do anything. Prachi gets hurt and Rhea tells her that she knew Ranbir wouldn’t leave her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

