Kumkum Bhagya, 13th May 2022, Written Update: Prachi finds the Mangalsutra

Today’s episode begins with Prachi preaching to Rhea about the significance of Mangalsutra and tells her it is a sign that she is the wife of Ranbir. The Mangalsutra is her right and no one can take that way from her, neither Rhea nor Ranbir. Prachi tries to leave but Alia stops her and tells her that it is her habit to turn her back on the main issues. Even Pallavi believes that she is the one who stole Rhea’s Mangalsutra. Prachi blames Rhea for it and Pallavi asks her to help Rhea in finding it. If Prachi finds her Mangalsutra then Rhea shall apologize to her.

Ranbir shouts at everyone as this argument on Mangalsutra has turned into mere entertainment. He tells that if anyone utters even a single word then he shall leave the house. Pallavi asks if he shall stay happy. Ranbir replies that he won’t be at peace but it is better to leave than stay in this mess. Rhea blames Prachi and lets Ranbir know the importance of Mangalsutra. Shahana asks Rhea to be original and not copy Prachi’s words. Prachi tells Dida that Rhea will apologize to her if she finds the Mangalsutra. Ranbir follows Prachi and asks if she meant whatever she said in the hall.

Prachi tells Ranbir that whatever she told was out of her responsibility and not love. She tells him that there is no relationship between them and Ranbir has tears in his eyes. Later, Ranbir spots the Mangalsutra in Rhea’s towel. Prachi brings the Mangalsutra and hands it to Rhea. Rhea accuses Prachi of stealing in the first place. Prachi asks Ranbir to back her up. Ranbir tells everyone that Prachi found the Mangalsutra in Rhea’s towel. Prachi reminds Pallavi of the promise Rhea made to her and demands an apology from her.

