Kumkum Bhagya, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Dida is found

In today’s episode, Prachi and Pallavi come to her room and the goons hide Dida. Prachi asks Pallavi why did she bring her. Pallavi asks her to wait and then calls Ranbir and asks him to bring the pandit ji and Siddharth. Rahul and his friends put chloroform on Mihika, and Siddharth comes there, so they hide. Vikram notices the inspector and starts talking to him. Aaliya sees this and thinks of going before the inspector tells him the truth.

The inspector asks Vikram if he has seen these two people and shows their photos. He tells no. They ask Aaliya next and she tells them even she’s not aware of them. The police then ask Rhea and ask her why’s she sweating. Aaliya asks them if they’re accusing her. Rhea tells she doesn’t know them. The Inspector tells that their car is parked outside. Aaliya asks how’s this possible. Ranbir asks Siddharth to come with him and asks him why he didn’t inform about Mihika coming home. He gets surprised. Siddharth and Pallavi come and the pandit ji looks for an auspicious date for the marriage. Prachi gets emotional and tears up. Ranbir feels bad as well.