Kumkum Bhagya, 14 August 2021, Written Update: Prachi impresses Pallavi

This episode begins with Gaurav acting innocent and like a victim in front of the media. He claims that he has filled an FIR against Pragya Arora and will hope that the police and the media support the person who has been wronged and been cheated upon.

Meanwhile, Pragya was crying over the fact that Gaurav played with her and falsely accused her. Sushma asked her to not cry as she will definitely take revenge and show him the actual place where he belongs. At this point, Gaurav shows up and says that this is what Pragya gets for playing with him. He says that he can’t beat her in business or monetary status, hence he ruined her reputation. At the end, he leaves her with a countdown which will lead to her companies destruction. He tells news to Alia and Tanu and both of them celebrate the success of their plan.

On the other side, Rhea and Prachi try to win the special guest's heart by various means. Prachi gains special status in her eye by touching her feet in order to seek blessings and offering her driver tea. Rhea gets extremely jealous and thinks that Prachi is doing this to win brownie points in the competition, but Prachi clarifies that she is just trying to be a good host. The special guest notices Prachi’s efforts and praises her in front of Rhea and Pallavi. Pallavi is impressed with Prachi and her special efforts. This makes Rhea envious and she leaves the premise, Chachi follows her and asks her to go against Prachi and if she can’t win the competition then she should work on breaking Prachi and making her lose the competition.

