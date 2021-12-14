Kumkum Bhagya, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Rhea intends to ruin Prachi's plans

In today's episode, Prachi tells Rhea that she will ruin all her plans. Prachi asks Rhea to send her husband to her room. Rhea informs her that she is not her servant. Prachi advises her to make a routine and learn to control her anger. Prachi and Rhea argue. Prachi assures Rhea that she will be forced to do things she never expected to do. Rhea storms out in rage.

When Ranbir goes to help Rhea, she becomes happy. Seeing them, Prachi thinks that Ranbir loves Rhea. Rhea tells Ranbir that they are now married, and she asks that he sleep in her room. Prachi interrupts their conversation. She asks Ranbir to come stay in her room. Prachi and Rhea argue for Ranbir. Ranbir says that he will decide where he will sleep. Prachi orders him to sleep in the guest room. Rhea fumes with rage when Ranbir goes to stay in the guest room because of Prachi.

Pallavi informs Vikram that Prachi has returned to ruin their happiness. She tells him that Prachi informed Ranbir about the forgery of signatures because of which Ranbir is enraged with Rhea. Vikram claims that if she had taken Ranbir's signatures on the divorce papers, Prachi would have signed them as well.

Rhea informs Shaina that Ranbir has refused to stay with Prachi. Shaina asks her to keep Ranbir on her side. Rhea says she doesn't want trouble right now as Prachi doesn't want Ranbir and her to be together. Rhea intends to ruin Prachi's plans.

Ranbir's photo disturbs Prachi. Prachi tries to knock the photo frame off of the wall. Ranbir walks in via the window. He inquires about what she is up to. Prachi asks what he is doing in her room. Ranbir asks her not to disturb his sleep. She expresses her dissatisfaction with his photograph, claiming that he appears to be laughing at her. He reminds her that she bought the photo frame and asks her not to change anything in his room as she will be leaving in a few days.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

