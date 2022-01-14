Kumkum Bhagya, 14 January 2022, Written Update: Prachi gets arrested

In today's episode, Prachi confronts Rhea about hiding the jewellery in her room. The inspector finds the necklace. Rhea says that it's her necklace. The inspector informs that Rhea's allegation is genuine and that he must arrest Prachi. Dida asks Vikram to help Prachi. Prachi requests five minutes. Rhea asks him to let Prachi struggle to gain some help from her husband. Pallavi states that she would not allow Ranbir to help Prachi. Prachi takes the medicine and apologises to the infant for causing tension. She vows to return home soon.

Prachi is chastised by her for stealing the documents. She lashes out at Prachi and taunts her. Prachi informs her that tomorrow will be her day. Rhea asks if she is still hoping for a return. Prachi declares that she will return to oust Rhea. Rhea tells that it's the end of Prachi’s story. Prachi says that it's a new beginning for her and that it's all about perspective. Prachi makes fun of Rhea. Rhea is overjoyed to learn of Prachi's arrest.

Vikram tells Dida that he can’t help Prachi. Dida tries to persuade Vikram. Prachi is arrested. Sahana pleads with Rhea and the Kohlis to help her save Prachi. Prachi asks Sahana to return home. Sahana intends to contact Ranbir. Prachi asks her not to call Ranbir. She walks away with the cops. When Rhea and Sahana get into a fight, Alia asks her to leave. Sahana goes to help Prachi. Rhea thanks Pallavi for supporting her.

Sahana calls Jai and asks for Ranbir. He claims that he has no idea why Ranbir's phone is unreachable. She tells him about Prachi's arrest and how Rhea framed her. She seeks his help in rescuing Prachi. He calls the driver to ask about Ranbir. He learns that the driver had dropped Ranbir off at the airport. Jai informs Sahana that Ranbir has gone to London. He tells her that he will speak with Ranbir. Prachi is going through a difficult emotional period. She regrets putting her baby in danger.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

