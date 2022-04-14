Kumkum Bhagya, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Pallavi doubts Rhea’s intentions

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Rhea and Aaliya what they are hiding. They tell her Sahana was acting as if she was falling unconscious and it's all Prachi's drama to try to get closer to Ranbir. Pallavi asks them why would Prachi risk her life. Aaliya tells her that's not important and walks away. Ranbir tells Vikram he doesn't want the police to come as the person who hired Nick must be rich and they will try to bribe the police. He tells he wants to know the name of the mastermind who hired Nick.

Prachi tells him that's the duty of the police. Ranbir tells her the person who tried to kill her is inside the house and he can't trust anyone. Vikram also backs Ranbir and tells her they don't know if Nick wanted to kill just her or others too. Ranbir ties Nick to a pillar. Pallavi goes to rest. Vikram tells Ranbir to take care of Prachi and that he will keep an eye on Nick. Aaliya tells Rhea they will give Vikram sleeping pills and then free Nick when Vikram's unconscious. Later, Ranbir hugs Prachi and then apologises for hugging her and walks away. Aaliya mixes sleeping pills with water and gives it to Vikram. He falls asleep on the couch.

Ranbir notices Rhea freeing Nick and asks her why she is doing so and tells he knew that she was behind all of this. Rhea tells him to think again before speaking as she could never hurt her own sister. Rhea tells him that she was just tightening the rope and even she's worried for Prachi. Ranbir apologises for misunderstanding her. Pallavi asks Ranbir to concentrate on Nick. He notices Vikram sleeping and asks them what happened. Someone says sleeping pills.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

