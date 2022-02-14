Kumkum Bhagya, 14th February 2022, Written Update: Pallavi asks Sahana to leave the house

In today’s episode, Rhea asks the driver if he’s speaking to Prachi and snatches his phone. Prachi tells Rhea that as she said, she did ruin their honeymoon by asking Mahesh to not be the driver and informs her that the driver agreed as even he hates Rhea. Rhea tells her she shouldn’t have done this and cuts the call angrily. Ranbir asks her what happened. Rhea tells that all of this was planned by Prachi as she doesn’t want them to celebrate their honeymoon. Ranbir thinks if Prachi would’ve asked him not to go he wouldn’t have gone and he wonders how low can she stoop.

Rhea gets angry and Ranbir asks her to calm down. Rhea tells him that Prachi did this to take revenge on her and not because she loves him. Ranbir tells Prachi shouldn’t have done this. Dida dances and Sahana asks her why is she so happy. Dida tells it's because Prachi executed a plan to ruin Rhea and Ranbir’s honeymoon. Aaliya listens to them talk and gets stunned. Prachi thinks she needs to stand up for her own happiness and start living for herself. She then thinks she needs to keep her baby away from this family as well and not let Ranbir reach them. Rhea starts arguing with Ranbir and the driver drives off the car after throwing their bags out.

Ranbir tells them they need to cancel the honeymoon. Rhea tells them they can go to a hotel nearby which the driver mentioned. They reach the hotel and after reading its name Ranbir tells them he won’t enter. Rhea thinks she can’t lose to Prachi and insists on him to come. Then, they go in and Rhea calls Prachi and informs her that they reached a hotel and taunts her. Pallavi asks Sahana to leave the house. Dida tells her not to punish Sahana and asks Aaliya to stop separating people.

