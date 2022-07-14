Kumkum Bhagya, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Prachi is blamed for hurting Rhea

In today’s episode, Pallavi asks Vikram to forgive Ranbir. Prachi shouts at Ranbir asking him what he wants. Everyone looks at them. Prachi tells him that he's going to be Rhea's baby's father. Rhea tells Aaliya that its time to execute their plan. Ranbir tells Prachi that he's hurting his father to be with her. Prachi tells him to stop as she cant make a family by breaking Rhea's family. Rhea tells Aaliya to send Prachi behind the wall.

Prachi goes to get a painting fixed. Rhea calls Pallavi to cut the cake. Ranbir sees that the wall is about to fall on Rhea and jumps in front of her. Everyone sees Prachi behind the wall. Aaliya tells Prachi wanted to kill the baby and Ranbir tells that she would never do that. Aaliya asks the staff to go and get the CCTV footage. Sahana tells her that she saw Aaliya also behind the wall.

In the footage, everyone sees Prachi fixing the painting. Rhea tells her that she was jealous of her and Ranbir's relationship and wanted to kill their relation and their baby. NGO workers come there and they say they regret helping Prachi. Vikram tells her that he always supported her but the video is showing something else. Pallavi asks her to leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

