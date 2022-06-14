Kumkum Bhagya, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Ranbir pranks Prachi

In today’s episode, Stanley and Ranbir search for the divorce papers. Ranbir tells that he had kept it on this table itself. Stanley asks him to recall properly as he’s sure that he kept other papers here. Pallavi comes and asks what happened. Ranbir tells that he’s searching for some important papers that were kept in an envelope. She tells that she gave it to Rhea. Ranbir leaves and Pallavi stops Stanley and asks him why does she think he looks familiar. He tells he doesn’t know and escapes.

Prachi tells Rhea that she’s pregnant with Ranbir’s child and it would be very unfair if she still went ahead getting adamant to keep Ranbir for herself. She tells that no one would like it if she went ahead and snatched Ranbir from her. Rhea tells her that she doesn’t care about anyone else as she’s prioritising herself this time. She tells that she will get Ranbir no matter what and even her being pregnant won’t change that fact. Prachi pleads her to understand her plight as a sister. Rhea tells that she doesn’t care.

Prachi comes out of her imagination and Rhea asks her to get out of the room as Ranbir will soon propose to her. Prachi leaves and sees Ranbir. He takes her inside the room and closes the door. She cries recalling Rhea’s words and he asks her what happened. She asks him if he bought an apartment for her. Ranbir thinks she’s jealous and tells he bought it for Rhea. Rhea overhears them and gets happy. She goes and expresses her happiness to Aaliya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Rhea provokes Prachi