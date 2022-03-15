Kumkum Bhagya, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Aaliya provokes Rhea against Prachi

In today’s episode, Malishka asks Rishi why are they here? He tells her that they came to play Holi. She asks when did he apply colours to her and he tells when everyone was running and playing. She starts talking about Lakshmi. He interrupts and asks her not to bring her up as they have already hurt her so much. Rhea yells at Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi tells she is not behind him and asks her if she has no love for her sister. Rhea says no. Prachi asks her to leave. She starts crying and tells Ranbir betrayed her and that all his promises were fake.

Rhea goes to her room and cries. Aaliya asks her why she's crying. She says she doesn’t get what she wants and is hurt by Ranbir as he played Holi with Prachi. Aaliyah asks her to stop crying and Rhea tells she’ll make sure to take away Prachi’s happiness. Then, Ranbir asks Lakshmi what’s she doing in the kitchen alone. She tells she was making kaada for Dida. He smiles and she burns her finger. He worries and takes care of her. Balwinder looks at them and thinks no one can take away Lakshmi from him. Ranbir asks Prachi why she's behaving differently. She says she knows he doesn’t love her. He tells he loves her a lot and she tells him that he wouldn’t have been with Rhea then and leaves. Ranbir gets upset.

Aaliya gives a colour packet to Rhea and asks her to apply it on Prachi and tells her that this colour will damage her face and burn it and Ranbir will stop liking her. Rhea gets shocked and Aaliya brainwashes her against Prachi. Rishi consoles Rishab when he tells him about what happened between him and Prachi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

