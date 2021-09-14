Kumkum Bhagya, 14th September 2021, Written Update: Pragya reveals Abhi tried to kill her?

In today's episode, Abhi is rushed to the hospital. Sushma tries to reassure Pragya. Prachi wakes up Ranbir and tells him to get ready because Pragya and Abhi aren't answering their phones. He asks her to call Sushma. Prachi dials Sushma's number, and Sushma hands the phone to Pragya. Prachi checks if everything is all right. Pragya informs Prachi about Abhi's condition.

Pallavi yells at Sid over office issues. Daadi asks her not to be rude to him because he is already concerned about other matters. Pallavi requests Ranbir to cancel his meetings and work with Sid instead. Pallavi says she can't take a risk with the business until he reveals what he's upset about. She says this because Vikram's health isn't stable enough to support Sid. Prachi stops Ranbir from informing them about Abhi's condition.

Manish in the hospital recognizes Abhi as his neighbor. The nurse, on the other hand, insists that this cannot be true. The nurse claims that his wife is waiting outside but is hiding something from the doctor.

The doctor says this is a police case because the cause of the accident does not appear to be true. Tanu and her family discuss the deal and the money. Tanu receives a call from Manish, who wants to inform them of Abhi's condition. Pragya tells Prachi that she never wanted to see Abhi in this state, even when she despised him. She also feels that whenever they are together, one of them will be hurt. This is why she wants to leave and stay away from Abhi.

Prachi tries to find out what happened in the past that caused her to abandon her family. Pragya claims that Abhi attempted to murder her with the help of Alia and Tanu. When she tried to end her life, Sushma assisted her and gave her a second chance. Prachi consoles Pragya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

