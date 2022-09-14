Kumkum Bhagya, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Mihika lies to Dida

In today’s episode, Prachi asks Rhea if she is hiding anything. Vikram comes with the police. Ranbir says Dida was unconscious behind the sofa. Dida wakes up. Prachi asks her if she knows who brought her there. She points at Aaliya and Rhea. Inspector asks them to stop. Ranbir runs behind them and asks them why they are running. Aaliya tells them that it's a misunderstanding. Dida tells them that she saw the goons and a scared girl with them. Aaliya says it's all because of Rhea. Siddharth says both of them did this and the girl is his sister. Rhea says Mihika came to Delhi.

Aaliya says Rhea brought Mihika to Delhi as she wanted her to get her love and was waiting for Dida's mood to get fine. Aryan comes there. Rhea tells them that she cried a lot when he came. Aryan says to her that she cried because Prachi and Ranbir got married. Dida tells them that she saw Mihika getting scared and the two of them telling the goons to keep an eye on her. Mihika comes there and tells them that they got the situation wrong. Aaliya and Rhea smile. They recall threatening Mihika saying that they will kill Siddharth if she doesn't do what they tell her to.