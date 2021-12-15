Kumkum Bhagya, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Prachi challenges Rhea

In today's episode, Ranbir informs Prachi that he didn't intend to ask her to go, and that she is welcome to stay if she wishes. When she uses the hammer to remove the nail, she hurts her hand. Ranbir asks when she will learn to take care of herself and applys medicine. She says that she has to take care of herself to take care of someone she cares about. She asks if he has seen any changes in her.

Pallavi spots Ranbir and Prachi together. Ranbir claims that she is still the same. Prachi claims that she is now strong and that no wound can hurt her. He expresses his concern about her wound. He says that she is insane for being affected by his photo and uses a cloth to cover it. He says that her eyes used to be cheerful, but now they ache, suggesting her fear of defeat. He tells her that she can stop loving him, but her heartbeat proves that she still loves him even if she claims she hates him. He asks why she separated Rhea and him if he didn't mean anything to her. She claims that she wants to trouble Rhea and him. Pallavi is aware that Prachi can play the lovely girl and make Ranbir fall in love with her.

In her rage, Prachi destroys the room decorations. Prachi gets concerned about her baby’s health and Ranbir senses her distress. Ranbir and Prachi decide to assert control over their feelings. When Rhea notices Ranbir sitting outside Prachi's room, she inquires what he is doing. Prachi overhears their discussion. Ranbir claims he was sleeping. Prachi asks them to just leave.

When Ranbir leaves, Rhea stops Prachi and asks her to leave from their lives. Rhea vows to devise a strategy to get Prachi out of Ranbir's life. Prachi tells Rhea that she will be thrown out of the house within three days. Rhea notices a significant change in Prachi and so she changes her approach.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

