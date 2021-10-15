Kumkum Bhagya, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Alia gives advice to Rhea

In today's episode, Sid-Rhea walk into their room. Sid says he is enjoying the view. According to Rhea, nothing is particularly noteworthy. He adds that they can change hotel if she wants. She says she came with Ranbir and would return with him. He holds himself responsible and feels the problems begin before the honeymoon.

Sid tries to speak with Rhea, but she is grumpy and insists on waiting for Ranbir. Sid is instructed by Rhea to call Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir and Prachi arrive. Prachi and Ranbir are hugged by Rhea. Ranbir is surprised. Prachi, Sid and Ranbir have a discussion. When Ranbir asks Sid and Rhea to hold hands, Rhea says, "How can I hold someone else's hand? Won't you feel bad?" Prachi laughs and tells Rhea that she frightened Ranbir. Ranbir and Prachi’s romance during dinner irks Rhea.

The manager approaches Ranbir's table and requests that he perform since they have made some special preparations. Ranbir begins to sing. Prachi joins him, and they sing and dance.

Alia is frustrated since no one, even her husband and kids, seem to love her. Later, she makes a call to Rhea. Rhea informs her of the situation. Alia advises Rhea to get Ranbir drunk to get close to him and aids her in executing her plan.

