Kumkum Bhagya, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Aaliya hires goons for Siddharth’s murder

In today’s episode, Ranbir goes and sits in the car. Prachi goes and sits in the passenger seat. He asks her to think again if she’s sure about this decision. She tells she is . He tells her that he believes her. She tells him that she’s doing to she can shut Rhea’s mouth and tells that she wants to do it for the peace of her heart. Aryan and Sahana come and sit behind and tell that even they are supporting Prachi’s decision. Armaan tells he came back after he sort out things between Mili and her boyfriend. He tells that she’s not his girlfriend. Sahana tells it makes sense that she isn’t his girlfriend. He asks her if he can’t have a girlfriend.

Ranbir and Prachi laugh at them. Pallavi asks Rhea if whatever she alleged about Siddharth being Prachi’s baby’s father true or not. Aaliya tells she should ask Prachi. Pallavi asks them why she needs to keep proving herself. Dida overhears them but then she gets caught. Dida tells she came to ask for tea. Pallavi tells she’ll get it. Dida goes and tells Vikram about what she overheard. Vikram assures her that Pallavi is on Prachi’s side. Dida still worries.

Ranbir, Prachi, Sahana and Aryan reach the hospital. Prachi sprains her foot so Ranbir carries her. Sahana tells that it’s cute they’re in love. Ranbir and Prachi go to give the test. Aryan and Sahana argue with each other. Aaliya meets few goons and asks them to kill Siddharth and gives them his photo. She asks them to make it look like an accident.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Prachi to prove Rhea wrong