Kumkum Bhagya, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Rhea and Ranbir arrested

In today’s episode, Aaliya takes Sahana’s hand pulls her to throw her out of the house. Dida stops Aaliya and Pallavi asks her not to do that and picks up a fight with a family member for an outsider. Aaliya tells Ranbir doesn’t even consider Prachi as his wife so Sahana has no right to stay. Dida tells just like Aaliya, Sahana is also staying as a guest and tells Ranbir should escort her out as he was the one who bought her into the house. Dida asks Aaliya to think about when she’ll be leaving and takes Sahana with her. Rhea tells her everything happened for good as she got to spend quality time with him. She thinks she’ll go change and come to make his mood more romantic.

Ranbir wonders what to do as he only agreed to this honeymoon to make Prachi feel jealous. He wonders if he should tell the truth to Rhea. Aaliya tells Pallavi that they need to solve this matter before Ranbir comes back. Pallavi tells them they’ll make Sahana’s life miserable for the benefit of her children. Ranbir thinks Prachi also probably doesn’t want him to get close to Rhea, that’s why she’s making plans to stop their honeymoon. Prachi vows not to let Ranbir and Rhea get close. Ranbir decides to make Prachi feel jealous and get her to confess the truth.

Rhea changes and asks Ranbir how is she looking and tries to come close. Ranbir gets up and goes to the washroom and wonders what to do. Rhea asks him if he’s fine and wonders why he’s taking so long to come out of the bathroom. The police enter the room and ask Rhea who’s she staying with. She assures them that she’s staying with her husband. The police arrest her. Ranbir comes out and asks them to leave her. The police arrest them both.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

